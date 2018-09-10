Man jailed for throwing own semen at Edinburgh woman in Asda car park

A man who splashed a vial of his semen over a woman at a secluded supermarket car park has been jailed.

Samuel Reid was jailed for eight months and placed on the sex offenders register for a minimum of ten years after he sprayed the tube of fluid over the woman’s back as she leaned into her car boot while packing her shopping away in Edinburgh.

Sentencing, Sheriff Peter McCormack described Mr Reid's defence as "some of the most lamentably unbelievable defence evidence I have ever heard".

Reid had targeted the woman in October 2016 at an isolated area of the Asda car park at Milton Link in the Capital.

During his trial, the 56-year-old said he had the vial of semen in his car as he was having trouble with producing his usual quantities when he ejaculated and wanted a sample to take to the doctor.

He claimed he must have leant on the vial while he was rummaging in the back of his vehicle and the liquid shot out over the woman.

But sentencing, Sheriff Peter McCormack told the offender that his version of events was “in the ‘top two’ in my legal career of the most lamentably unbelievable defence evidence I have ever heard”.

Reid initially pulled up alongside the woman in his vehicle as she bent over her car, then pretended to rummage in his own boot before throwing the test tube of his semen over her jumper.

Reid was confronted by the confused victim who asked him if he had spilled anything on her.

But the self-employed joiner told the woman he had “nothing squirty or squeezy in my car” before driving off.

The victim, who cannot be identified due to legal reasons, did not know what substance had been splattered over her back and called police to report the matter.

A subsequent DNA report revealed the liquid was semen and Reid was later identified and tracked down by police following the incident at around 9pm on October 28, 2016.

Reid was initially charged with ejaculating over the woman during the incident but he was found guilty of a lesser charge of projecting semen onto her body following a summary trial at Edinburgh Sheriff Court last month.

Sheriff Peter McCormack described the attack as “disgusting, perverted and sinister” and said he believed there had been “a lot of planning involved” in the sex attack.

Sheriff McCormack added: “I am more than satisfied in this case there is no other appropriate disposal other than imprisonment.”

“It concerns me you have not admitted what you did and you have been unable to offer any explanation as to what you did.

“What you did was to make a quantity of your semen and wait at the Asda car park and target a lone female who was packing shopping into her car.

“By means unknown you threw the quantity of semen over this woman onto her jumper. I am satisfied you did not directly masturbate on to her, given the evidence.”

The court was told Reid has a previous conviction for shameless indecency and Sheriff McCormack told the offender that Scottish Ministers will also be informed of his latest conviction.