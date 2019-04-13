Man in hospital as police investigate assault in Livingston street

AN early morning assault in Livingston sparked a major police response with as many as eight cars at the scene.

Officers rushed to the scene at Kenilworth Rise in the Almondvale area of Livingston, West Lothian at around 9.30am this morning following reports of a disturbance.

Two cordons were put in place on the street while police conducted investigations.

One of the areas taped off was a parking bay. A piece of clothing and smashed glass were visible within the cordon.

Speaking to the Evening News, an eyewitness, who did not wish to be named, said the piece of clothing and what appeared to be a smashed Buckfast bottle were removed from the scene by forensics officers.

A second eyewitness, who also requested to remain anonymous, said they spotted a police dog unit arrive and that officers had been conducting searches on Kenilworth Rise and neighbouring streets.

In a statement, a spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We were called to Kenilworth Rise on Saturday morning after reports a man had been assaulted.

“The injured man was taken to hospital and enquires are ongoing.”

