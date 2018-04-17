Man in hospital after suspected shooting in Glasgow

Have your say

Police in Glasgow are probing a suspected shooting in the north of the city.

A 29-year-old man was rushed to Glasgow’s Royal Infirmary after emergency services were alerted to the incident on Bilsland Drive in Possilpark at around 10.25pm on Monday night.

The area between Bilsland Drive and Maryhill Road remains closed to all traffic this morning as police investigate.

Residents reported a Police Scotland helicopter circling overhead following the incident.

One local told the Scottish Sun: “There’s rumours going round some guy was shot in the street.

“Cops have been swarming the area and not letting any cars use the road.

“There’s also talk that a burned out car had been found not far from the scene.”

Officers later confirmed a man had been taken to hospital.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 10:25pm on Monday 16th April 2018 police were called to an incident on Bilsland Drive, Glasgow, where a 29-year-old man had sustained serious injuries.

“Emergency services attended and the man was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

“Enquiries are at an early stage to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.”