A man has been taken to hospital following a serious assault this morning in the Bingham area of Edinburgh.

Local witnesses said the incident happened in Bingham Park.

The assault happened around 10.50am.

Police confirmed the report, which locals say was a stabbing.

A spokesman from Police Scotland said: “Police received a report of a man having been assaulted in the Bingham area of Edinburgh.

“A man has been taken to hospital and enquires are continuing.”

