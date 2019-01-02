Man in hospital after Hogmanay ‘stabbing’ in West Lothian

A man is in hospital in West Lothian following a reported stabbing incident on Hogmanay.

Officers were called to a property in the Hillside Drive area of Blackridge, West Lothian around 11pm on 31 December following reports from the public that a man had been stabbed.

A 30 year old male was later taken to Wishaw General Hospital where he’s being treated for his injuries, which are not thought to be life threatening.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Batten from CID said: “This was a serious attack which has left the victim needing hospital treatment and we are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and may have heard a disturbance to get in touch.”

Anyone who saw something or who may have information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident 4047 of 31st December, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital