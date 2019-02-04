Man in hospital after being attacked and robbed in Broxburn

A man has been left with serious injuries after he was attacked and robbed in West Lothian at the weekend.

The 31-year-old was assaulted in the Maull Road area of Broxburn between 5.45pm and 6.15pm on Saturday, 2 February.

It is understood a number of personal items were taken.

He was rushed to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where he was treated for his injuries.

Officers are keen to trace three men who were seen in the area at the time of the incident as they may be able to assist with enquiries.

Additionally, police are appealing to anyone who may have seen anything unusual or suspicious in Maull Road on Saturday evening.

The first man is described as being around 5ft 5ins tall and aged between 45 and 55. He was missing a number of teeth and had grey facial stubble. The man has been described as wearing a blue hooded top with the hood up.

The second man is described as being around 6ft tall in height and aged around 25. He has been described as having distinctive blue eyes and his face was covered by a ‘football style’ scarf. Police were unable to release a description of the third man.

DC Grant Ross said: “This has understandably been a very upsetting incident for the man involved. He was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where he was treated for serious injuries.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have seen anything unusual or suspicious in the area around the time or who has any information which can assist with our enquiries to get in touch. We would also ask that if you recognise the description of the men given you contact police. Officers can be contacted on 101 using reference number 3369 of 2 February or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.”

