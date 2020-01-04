Man in critical condition after being found lying injured in Glasgow street

Police in Glasgow are appealing for information after a man was found lying seriously injured in the street.

Officers responded at around 7.10am on Saturday morning after being told about the man, who was on the ground at a bus stop in Garscube Road, Cowcaddens.

Emergency services attended the scene before the man was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where medical staff describe his condition as critical.

The area has been cordoned off by police as they carry out inquiries to establish what happened to the man.

Officers have appealed for a woman who was seen at the bus stop before getting on a bus between 5.30 and 5.45am on Saturday morning to contact them as they believe she may have information regarding the incident.

Bus companies in Glasgow have also been contacted by the police as they seek to establish which buses use that route.

CCTV from around the area is also currently under review.

Detective Inspector Peter Sharp said: "A man has been found seriously injured and it's important we find out what happened to him.

"We need to piece together the man's movements and establish when he got to the bus stop and the circumstances of what happened.

"I am appealing to anyone who may have been in the area in the early hours of this morning to contact us with any information which could assist our inquiries.

"No matter how insignificant it may seem, please do get in touch."

Read more: Growing concern for 15-year old missing since New Year's eve