Man in court after woman’s body found near Perth roadside

A man is due in court after a woman’s body was discovered near a roadside.

Annalise Johnstone, 22, was found dead in a wooded area close to the B8062 between Auchterarder and Dunning in Perth and Kinross on May 10.

Police said they were treating the death as an alleged murder.

Officers said a 24-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the death has been charged.

He is expected to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Friday.

Senior investigating officer Detective Superintendent James Smith, of the Major Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts continue to be with Annalise’s family and friends at this difficult time.”