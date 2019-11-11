Man in court after fireworks thrown at Remembrance Sunday veterans

A man will appear in court later after fireworks were thrown at a Remembrance Sunday event which sparked anger from veterans.



The incident disrupted a silent tribute at the cenotaph in Eccles, Salford, while hundreds of people stood in silence as the Last Post played.



On Monday, Greater Manchester Police said Stuart Potts, 28, of Borough Road, Salford, had been charged with a public order offence and for firing fireworks into a public place.



Potts will appear before Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court.



A crowd of angry veterans gathered outside a disused pub in Church Street after a firework was thrown from a first floor window and then tried to force their way in.



Police reinforcements soon arrived and a man, handcuffed with his head held down, was rushed out of the pub to a waiting police car which quickly sped away.