Man hit by masonry from Balmoral Hotel on Princes Street

Part of Princes Street was temporarily closed to pedestrians and traffic in both directions following reports that a man was struck by masonry.

The measure to close Edinburgh’s main thoroughfare was taken after a call was made this morning at 9:54.

Emergency services were told of an incident in which a man in his forties was hit by falling masonry from the Balmoral Hotel.

Princes Street has been temporarily closed between North Bridge and St Andrew Square as a precaution.

The man has been taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary. His condition is as yet unknown.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 0954 hours today to attend an incident on Princes Street, Edinburgh.

“We dispatched a paramedic response unit to the scene.

“One male patient in his forties was transported to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.”

Last year a bus passenger was injured after a piece of masonry fell on top of a bus in the centre of the Capital.

The incident occurred close to the Festival Theatre. The man was treated for cuts and bruises.

In 2000, Australian waitress Christine Foster, 26, was killed by falling masonry outside Ryan’s Bar at the West End.

