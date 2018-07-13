Man found dead after George IV Bridge fall

A MAN has died after allegedly falling from George IV Bridge in central Edinburgh.

The 22-year-old was found in the Cowgate at around 2:45am on Wednesday, having sustained serious injuries.

Emergency services responded and the man was pronounced dead at the time.

It is believed he fell from George IV Bridge, where he had been seen twenty minutes earlier.

There appear to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding this incident and a report was sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

As part of this inquiry, however, officers are keen to trace an individual who may have seen or spoken to the man prior to his death.

The man was wearing a light coloured t-shirt, trousers and carrying a bag with a shoulder strap.

Detective Inspector Grant Johnston of Gayfield CID said: “Firstly, I’d like to offer my deepest sympathies to this man’s family and we are providing them with all the necessary support and assistance they need.

“While we do not believe this death is in any way suspicious, we would like to trace a person who may have seen or spoken with the man prior to his death, as it will help us establish exactly what happened.

“I would like to stress that this person has done nothing wrong and we simply wish to speak with them as part of our inquiries.

“If this was you, or if you have any other information relevant to this incident then please contact us immediately via 101 and quote incident number 368 of 11th July.”

