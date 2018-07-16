Man due in court over Donald Trump protest

A man is due in court on Monday over a paragliding protest at Turnberry while Donald Trump was staying at his hotel

A banner reading Trump Well Below Par was revealed shortly after the US president arrived at the South Ayrshire hotel on Friday.

Police Scotland launched an investigation and said the incident was being treated as a breach of the air exclusion zone in place for the president’s two-night stay.

A 55-year-old man was arrested on Sunday and is due to appear at Ayr Sheriff Court on Monday.

Mr Trump and his wife Melania were staying at the Turnberry resort during a private leg of their visit to the UK, after the president had meetings with Theresa May and the Queen.

On Sunday Police Scotland said: “Police Scotland can confirm that a 55-year-old man has been arrested and has now been charged in connection with an incident when a powered parachute was flown in the vicinity of the Turnberry Hotel around 9.45pm on Friday 13 July 2018.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

