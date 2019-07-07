Man dies while sunbathing at popular beach during UK heatwave

Have your say

A man has died while sunbathing at a popular beach during the weekend heatwave.

Paramedics tried to revive the casualty after his heart stopped while he was catching some rays at Sandy Bay in Exmouth, Devon.

The Devon Air Ambulance landed on cliffs above the busy beach at about 3pm on Saturday.

It is understood paramedics performed CPR to try and save the man but he was later pronounced dead.

This morning (Sun) police confirmed he had died but said the death was not being treated as suspicious.

Devon and Cornwall Police said: "He was sunbathing and just died. It is not suspicious at all.

"Next of kin have been informed."

A spokesman said there were no suspicious circumstances.