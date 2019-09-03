Man dies in kayaking accident on Loch Lochy in the Highlands

Have your say

A man has died after getting into difficulty while kayaking on a loch.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Loch Lochy in the Highlands on Monday afternoon following reports a man was in the water.

A boat pulled the 28-year-old from the water and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second kayaker was also recovered from the water and was taken to the Belford Hospital in Fort William.

He has since been released.

Police said there are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.