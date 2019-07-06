Man dies in early hours fire tragedy in Falkirk

A man has died following a blaze at a home in Falkirk’s David’s Loan just after 4.30am of this morning.

Police and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were quickly on the scene when the alarm was raised.

The scene of the fire in David's Loan in which a man tragically died early this morning.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “As a result, a man has sadly died.

“A joint investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances surrounding this fire.”

The victim’s next of kin have still to be informed, although formal identification has yet to take place.

We will provide more information as and when it becomes available.