Man dies in Camelon after falling from third floor window

A man has died after falling from a window in Camelon.

Emergency services rushed to an address in Union Road last night where the 28-year-old fell from the third floor.

Police confirmed the man’s death is not being treated as suspicious.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in Forth Valley were called to an address in the Union Road area of Camelon at around 10.55pm on Monday, July 29 following a report that a 28-year-old man had fallen from a third floor window.

“Emergency services attended, however, the man was pronounced dead a short time later.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious, and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

Forth Valley Police tweeted: “We would like to advise the public that the recent police activity in Camelon was not in connection with any criminal investigation.

“While the death is currently being treated as unexplained, there appear to be no suspicious circumstances.

“We’d like to thank the local residents of Union Street for their patience and assistance while we were dealing with this very tragic incident.”