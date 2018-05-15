Man dies following fall from Edinburgh’s North Bridge

A man has died following an incident on Market Street.

Police and emergency services rushed to the scene after it was reported that a man had fallen from North Bridge.

A spokesman for the police told the Edinburgh Evening News: “Police in Edinburgh are currently in attendance in the Market Street area following reports a man has fallen from the North Bridge area.

“The Scottish Ambulance Service sadly pronounced the man dead at the scene. Market Street is currently closed and emergency services remain in attendance.”

Due to the closure, buses are not serving Market Street and are instead diverted via Waverley Bridge, Princes Street, North Bridge and The High Street in both directions until further notice.

The scene at North Bridge. Picture; Lisa Ferguson