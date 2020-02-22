Man dies after quad bike crash on Scottish country road

Have your say

A man has died following a quad bike crash in Dingwall in the Highlands.

Officers were alerted to the crash in Dochcarty Brae, Dingwall, at 2.45pm yesterday.

Officers were alerted to the crash, on Dochcarty Brae in the town, at 2.45pm yesterday

No other vehicles were involved in the incident and officers are currently working to establish the circumstances.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "A man has died following a one vehicle crash involving a Quadbike in Docarty Brae, Dingwall.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the crash."