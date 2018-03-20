Man dies after his head became stuck in electronic cinema seat

Have your say

A MAN has been killed after he became trapped in a chair at a cinema.

The cinemagoer was trapped by a moving footrest at the Vue Cinema at Birmingham’s Star City, which allegedly caused him to have a heart attack.

A spokesperson for Vue Cinemas said: “Following an incident which took place on Friday 9 March at our Birmingham cinema, we can confirm that a customer was taken to hospital that evening.

“We are saddened to learn that he passed away on Friday 16 March.

Our thoughts and condolences are with the family who have our full support and assistance.”

Reports suggest the man may have dropped his phone under his luxury seat and the electric footrest clamped on his head as he searched for it.

Witnesses told Birmingham Live that the man’s partner attempted to free him as cinema staff rushed to help.

The man was taken to hospital by ambulance with serious head injuries, but died on Friday.

