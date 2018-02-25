Man dies after falling from mountain in Highlands

A man has died after falling from a mountain in the Highlands.

Police said a body had been found on Saturday on Sgurr Thuilm, a Munro north of Glenfinnan in Lochaber.

The man has not been identified and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

Police also confirmed that a body had been found in the search for Jim Stalker, 55, who has been missing since 11 February. Mr Stalker fell through a cornice on Beinn a’Chaorainn, a Munro near Glen Spean in Lochaber.

He was found on Saturday by members of Lochaber, Tayside and RAF Mountain Rescue Teams assisted by the Coastguard Search and Rescue Helicopter.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Fort William police would like to extend their condolences to Jim’s family and friends and thank all who have been involved in searching for him.”

Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team said they had attended three callouts on Saturday.

In a statement on Facebook, they said: “We had 38 people on Beinn a’Chaorainn. Thanks to the Tayside team and RAF Lossie who assisted us.

“We had two other calls, one in the Glenfinnan area and one on Ben Nevis. Special thanks to R951 who provided brilliant support all day.

“It was a day of fantastic effort by all the people involved in all the rescues unfortunately tinged with more than a fair bit of sadness.

“Our thoughts are with the families and friends of all the casualties we have had on Scottish mountains this winter.

“Today we have reached 20 call outs with over 3300 volunteer hours on rescues this year. Please stay safe.”

Two other men missing on Scotland’s hills this winter have yet to be found.

Marcin Bialas, 36, was reported missing close to Observatory Gully and Gardyloo Gully on Ben Nevis on 21 January but helicopter and foot searches have found no trace of him.

Neil Gibson, 63, failed to return from a planned walk with his brother in the Achnashellach area of Strathcarron, Ross-shire, on 8 February.

His brother Alan’s body was discovered two days later in the Beinn Liath Mhor area and the remains of their dog were recovered last week, but Mr Gibson has not yet been found.