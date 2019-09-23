Man dies after crashing car into bridge and being thrown into river

Have your say

A man has died after being thrown from his car into a river when it crashed into a bridge in South Lanarkshire.



The incident happened on the A721 near Carnwath at around 6.55pm on Sunday.

His Vauxhall Meriva struck the bridge parapet over the North Medwyn River, causing the vehicle to fall into the field below.

The 52-year-old driver was ejected from the car and landed in the river.

He was removed from the water by two passers-by but died at the scene.

Police Scotland appealed for witnesses to come forward.