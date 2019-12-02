Man dies after being knocked down outside Scottish Tesco supermarket

Have your say

A man has died after being knocked down outside a Fife supermarket.

The 43-year-old was hit by a white Ford Transit van outside the Tesco Express in Station Road, Cardenden on Thursday evening.

He suffered serious head injuries in the incident, which happened at about 8.05pm.

He was taken to the Western General Hospital in Edinburgh but later died.

A 41-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

Sergeant Nicola Young, of the Fife Road Policing Unit, said: "Our thoughts are very much with the man's family and all those affected by this tragic incident.

"An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is ongoing and I urge anyone who either saw what happened, or saw the vehicle involved in the collision, to please get in touch as soon as possible.

"Dash-cam footage in particular would be extremely helpful."

