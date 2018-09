Have your say

A man has been charged in connection with the death of a man in a wooded area behind a Lidl store.

Emergency services were called to Gorgie/Dalry Community Park in Edinburgh at around 2am on Thursday.

Police near the scene of the death in Gorgie/Dalry. Picture: Neil Hanna

A 48-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police Scotland said a man aged 50 had been charged in connection with his death.

He is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday.

