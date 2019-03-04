Man charged with attempted murder of Outlander actor Tam Dean Burn in Edinburgh

Have your say

A man has been charged following the attempted murder of actor Tam Dean Burn in Edinburgh’s Old Town.

The actor reportedly suffered a neck wound in the Crichton’s Close are of the Royal Mile on Saturday afternoon as he was making his way from the Poetry Library to Easter Road stadium for the Hibs-Celtic Scottish Cup tie.

Tam Dean Burn. Picture: Geraint Lewis/REX/Shutterstock

He was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and later released home to recover.

Police Scotland said a 42-year-old man is scheduled to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court later today.

Last night the Outlander and River City actor, 60, wrote on social media site Twitter to thank well-wishers following the alleged attack.

He wrote: “Thanks for all the messages of support folks. I’m fine honest.”

