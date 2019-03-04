Man charged with actor Tam Dean Burn’s attempted murder in Edinburgh, named

A 42-year old man has appeared on petition at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today charged with attempted murder.

Jonathan Bowie Wilson made a brief appearance in private before Sheriff Kenneth McGowan. No plea was made and the case was continued for further inquiry. Wilson was remanded in custody.

His appearance in court follows reports that 60-year old Scots actor, Tam Dean Burn, who has appeared in River City, Outlander and Foritude, had been stabbed just after leaving the Scottish Poetry Library in Crichton’s Close in the Canongate on Saturday afternoon after speaking at a tribute event to the late Scottish poet, Tom Leonard.

Wilson was charged with three offences, including assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement, danger of life and attempted murder.

Wilson, whose general address was given in court as ‘Edinburgh’ also faced two charges under the Criminal Law Scotland Act 1995, one of which relates to offensive weapons.

