Man charged over alleged hit-and-run death of Steven Campbell

A man has been charged in connection with the death of a man who died following an alleged hit-and-run.

Steven Campbell, 27, was walking with another man and a woman along Burnhill Street in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire, when he was hit by a white Ford Transit van at about 1.50am on Saturday.

Mr Campbell, from the local area, suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where he later died.

Police Scotland said a 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with Mr Campbell’s death.

He is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

The man and woman who were with Mr Campbell at the time of the incident were not injured.