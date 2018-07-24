Man charged after car crashes into Edinburgh pub

A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged with a number of traffic offences after smashing through railings and narrowly avoiding pedestrians.

Pub-goers were forced to jump for their lives at about 3.20pm on Sunday when the blue BMW mounted the pavement outside the Cask and Barrel pub on Broughton Street.

The Venezulean driver has now been arrested and charged with multiple offences and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to Broughton Street at about 3.20pm after the blue BMW car mounted the pavement. No-one was injured. Anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw the vehicle before it happened is asked to call 101 quoting 2587 of July 22.”