Man attacked with a knife in Trongate

A man was assaulted and attacked with a bladed weapon in the Trongate area of Glasgow.

Police at Glasgow City Centre office are continuing enquiries following the incident in the early hours of Monday February 26.

The incident took place around 12:05am when a 33-year-old man was standing outside Boteco Do Brasil Bar in Trongate.

Following a verbal exchange with another man. The 33-year-old man then walked a short distance to the corner of Candleriggs and Trongate where he was followed him and attacked him with a bladed weapon.

The 33-year-man was taken by ambulance to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where he is currently being treated for a facial injury. Hospital staff describe his condition as stable.

The suspect is described as black, about 6ft tall, aged around mid-30’s, bald and was wearing a black jacket and dark coloured jeans.

Detective Constable Nicol McPherson at Glasgow City Centre CID said: “This was a vicious attack which will leave the victim with permanent scarring to his face.

“I appeal to anyone who was in the Trongate area just after midnight last night and who either witnessed the assault or who may have any information regarding the incident to contact CID at Stewart Street Police Office via telephone number 101 quoting incident number 0042 of 26 February.”

Alternatively calls can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.