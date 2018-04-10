Man arrested over ‘racist’ letter sent to Labour MSP Anas Sarwar

A man has been arrested and charged after an allegedly racially abusive letter was sent to Labour MSP Anas Sarwar.

The 68-year-old man has been released but will appear in court at a later date.

Mr Sarwar has launched a cross-party group on tackling racism and Islamophobia at the Scottish Parliament. He recently spoke out about his experience of racism and Islamophobia while he was a candidate for the Scottish Labour leadership, saying an elected member told him that “Scotland wouldn’t vote for a brown Muslim Paki”.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “A 68-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with sending a letter to a Labour MSP which has allegedly racially abusive content. He has been released on an undertaking to appear at court at a later date and a report will be submitted to the procurator-fiscal.”