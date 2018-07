Have your say

A man has been arrested over the alleged rape of a woman in the grounds of a church.

The 42-year-old was allegedly attacked near St John’s Church in Stevenston, North Ayrshire, shortly after midnight on Monday July 9.

A 36-year-old man has now been arrested and charged over the incident.

He is due to appear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court on Monday and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.