Man arrested for flying drone over central Edinburgh

A man has been arrested for flying a drone over the Royal Mile and Princes Street Gardens.

The incident occurred yesterday and was subsequently reported to the authorities.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged by police and will appear in court at a later date.

Officers highlighted the potential risks of flying drones in and around crowded or built-up areas.

Superintendent Bob Paris of Edinburgh Division said: “Drones are becoming more popular for filming and photographing scenic areas or places of interest but it is essential that they are used responsibly and they do not cause alarm or injury to members of the public.

“I would advise drone operators to familiarise themselves with all the appropriate legislation so as to ensure they adhere to existing aviation laws and regulations, and be aware of the areas in our community where drone activity may pose a particular sensitivity.”

Police have urged those who use drones and similar devices to familiarise themselves with the appropriate aviation legislation, which can be found on the Civil Aviation Authority’s website.

