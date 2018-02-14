Man arrested as part of Edinburgh murder investigation

A MAN has been arrested in connection with the death of a man in the Capital.

On Sunday, Police Scotland launched a murder investigation following the death of Alan Glancy in Edinburgh.

Police were called to an address in the Port Hamilton area on Thursday, February 1, where the 47-year-old’s body was found.

On Tuesday, a search warrant was executed at an address in Longston and a 45-year-old man was arrested.

Detective Chief Inspector David Pinkney said: “Our inquiries are ongoing and our thoughts remain with Alan’s friends and family at this time.”

“I would ask anyone with information that can assist with our investigations to come forward and contact officers as soon as possible.

“We are particularly keen to speak with anyone who may have seen or spoken to Alan between Tuesday 9 January and 1 February to help us complete a timeline of Alan’s movements and whereabouts between these dates.”