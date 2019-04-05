Man arrested after two-hour siege at Inverclyde flats

Have your say

A 47-year-old man has been arrested after armed police were scrambled to a block of flats in Inverclyde.

Armed officers had a near two-hour-long stand-off with the man before he was talked out of the property and subsequently arrested.

Police were alerted to a property on Shore Street in Gourock shortly around 6:15am this morning and the main road running through the town was temporarily closed off.

There was large police presence, with a number of police cars and ambulances on standby close to the scene.

A woman was found safe inside and the man was arrested and taken to Inverclyde Royal Hospital for treatment.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 6:15am this morning police and emergency services were called to a a report that a man was causing a disturbance and vandalising property at a flat on Shore Street in Gourock.

“Officers, including fire arms officers, attended and following negotiations a man was detained within the house around 8am.

“The female householder was found safe within and she didn’t require any medical treatment.

“A 47-year-old man has been arrested and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

“He has been taken to Inverclyde Royal Hospital for treatment.”