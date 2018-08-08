Man arrested after ‘suspicious’ death of woman at Pennywell flat

A man has been arrested following the death of a woman in a flat at Pennywell Road.

Officers were called to an address on Pennywell Road at around 9.30am on Tuesday after concerns were raised for the occupants.

A woman was found deceased inside and a man was found with serious injuries, he was taken to the Royal Infirmary for treatment.

The woman has been named as Marie Walker, 61. Her death is being treated as suspicious and a murder inquiry is underway. A 62-year-old man has been arrested in connection with her death.

Marie Walker’s family have issued the following statement -

“We are all shocked and saddened by the death of our mum Marie. She was a wonderful caring woman who loved her family more than anything. During this time we would ask for privacy to grieve our loss.”

Detective Inspector Susan Balfour of the Major Investigation Team is leading the inquiry said: “My thoughts are with Marie’s family at this very sad time. Officers will be carrying out a number of inquiries in and around the property over the coming days. This is being treated as an isolated incident and I do not consider there to be any risk to anyone else.”

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 900 of Tuesday 7th March 2018, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

