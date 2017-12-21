Man allegedly stabbed woman to death in Aldi supermarket

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was stabbed to death in an Aldi supermarket in North Yorkshire.

The victim, in her early 30s, was killed in the alleged attack in Skipton this afternoon.

The suspect, in his 40s, was tackled by staff before officers arrested him after being called to the store on Keighley Road about 3:25pm.

A police cordon remains in place while inquiries continue.

A woman who was in the store and asked to remain anonymous said she had “never been so scared in my life”.

The witness said she heard “loads of screams” then saw the woman lying on the floor and the man pinned down as “everyone screamed and ran up and down” the supermarket.

She said: “I just saw the aftermath. I was so scared I ran off. All the staff were racing about not knowing what to do.”

Police vans arrived on scene within minutes, she added.

Paramedics were also alerted to the store on Keighley Road but the woman died despite their efforts to save her.

North Yorkshire Police said the incident was not terror-related or believed to be a hate crime.

The man was initially arrested on suspicion of attempted murder but the force has now launched a murder inquiry.

The force said the victim’s family has been told and they are being supported by officers.

A spokesman said: “We are not in a position to identify the victim at this stage, and we urge people respect her family’s privacy and to avoid speculation and rumour on social media.”

Officers will remain overnight at the supermarket.

