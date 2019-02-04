Man admits to murdering and chopping up body of “‘vulnerable’ Glasgow woman

Have your say

A convicted killer has admitted murdering a vulnerable woman then chopping up her body.

Andrew Wallace attacked Julie Reilly at her flat in Glasgow’s Govan last February.

Andrew Wallace.

The 47 year-old gran – who recently suffered a brain injury – had been reported missing by worried relatives who had not heard from her for weeks.

But, a murder hunt was launched last April following the gruesome discovery of body parts close to Julie’s home.

Wallace was soon arrested after detectives stepped up the probe.

The 42 year-old thug was due to stand trial this week at the High Court in Glasgow.

But, his QC Ian Duguid today told a hearing that Wallace now wanted to plead guilty to the murder of tragic Julie.

Wallace also admitted attempting to defeat the ends of justice by then dumping Julie’s severed remains.

Prosecutor Richard Goddard confirmed: “Those pleas are accepted.”

Judge Lady Rae was told it was the second killing Wallace had committed.

He was just 15 when he was guilty of culpable homicide in 1992.

Wallace now faces life in jail when he returns to the dock later this month.

No further details on Julie’s murder were revealed today.

But, prosecutors state Wallace assaulted her “by means unknown” and did “inflict violence on her”.

The killing occurred at her home in the city’s Shieldhall Road between February 6 and 15 last year.

Wallace then got rid of the body and tried to hide his involvement in the death over a near seven week period.

The charge states at a number of addresses he did “dismember” Julie and cut off her legs with a knife.

He then put the remains in plastic bags and suitcases before burying them at a property in nearby Drumoyne Drive.

Wallace also cleaned Julie’s blood stained flat to try and wipe any evidence.

The killer went on to tell other people Julie had moved to a new home in Penilee.

Julie had last been seen on CCTV at an Aldi supermarket near her home last February 6.

She was then reported missing nine days later.

Julie had failed to show for several appointments and her family had last heard from her on Christmas.

Her mum Margaret Hanlon and sister Lynne Brace went on to make an emotional appeal for her return.

They said at the time: “We need you back here at home safe with us.”

But, events took a grim turn when body parts were found close to Julie’s home.

It is believed two leg bones were discovered.

Wallace – a known criminal who also has a firearms conviction – was eventually arrested for murder.

Any link to Julie is expected to be revealed at the next court hearing.

His QC Mr Duguid said the previous culpable homicide charge had been on the grounds of “diminished responsibility”.

But, the advocate added: “I am not instructed or advance on his behalf that there is a psychiatric background to this murder.”

Wallace had also been accused of fraudulently claiming £368 of a woman’s benefit money which was paid into Julie’s bank account.

He faced other accusations of stealing £410 from Julie and using her bank card for £56 of goods from Asda and Lidl shops.

Lady Rae remanded Wallace in custody meantime.

Outside court, a woman who knew Julie described her as “quiet, but was always happy to see you”.

Mary McCarron met the gran through her organisation Mary’s Angels, who provide food for the homeless in Glasgow each Saturday.

She said: “Julie had had a brain injury. She was vulnerable and would think everyone was her friend.”