Man admits strangling woman to death during sex in Aberdeen

A man who strangled a woman to death while they had sex is facing years in jail.

Mark Bruce met 20-year-old Chloe Miazek at a bus stop in the early hours of 3 November last year after both had left separate nights out in Aberdeen.

Two hours later she died at the 32-year-old’s hands after he choked her while they had sex at her flat in the city’s Rosemount Viaduct.

Ms Miazek, of Kemnay, Aberdeenshire, had been drinking with friends in the city before being thrown out of a nightclub because of her level of intoxication.

She walked to a bus stop where Bruce, who had also been drinking heavily, arrived just moments after leaving a nearby pub.

They struck up a conversation before heading to his flat.

The High Court in Aberdeen was told that the pair had a “shared interest” in “erotic asphyxation” and that she had died in “seconds” after he had seized her neck during sex.

Later Bruce was seen on CCTV wandering the streets for more than an hour before walking to Rosemount Police Station, where he buzzed the intercom and said: “I’ve done something terrible.”

Advocate depute Jo McDonald said an officer asked him to clarify and he said: “I’ve killed someone. There’s a female in my bed.” She said: “His explanation is he placed his hands around her neck during sexual intercourse and the evidence is consistent with that.

“The evidence suggests death is likely to have been quick – seconds rather than minutes. The extent of the injuries suggested not much force being used.”

Bruce, 32, had originally faced a charge of murder. Yesterday he pleaded guilty to a charge of culpable homicide.

Defence advocate Brian McConnachie QC said: “Evidence has been disclosed to the defence from a previous partner that sexual asphyxiation was something Ms Miazek was interesed in. Her former partner always declined.

“I don’t wish to sound like I’m suggesting she was the author of her own misfortunate but it is a significant factor.

“The accused can’t recall the specifics of what went on but it seems that they had something of a shared interest in that particular practice.”

Judge Lord Kinclaven deferred sentence until 5 April at the High Court in Edinburgh and remanded Bruce in custody in the meantime.

In a statement, her parents, Bob and Theresa, said their daughter’s killing was “difficult to comprehend”.

They said: “We are absolutely devastated following the death of Chloe.

“She was in the prime of her life and had so much to look forward to and it is difficult for us to comprehend that she is not here with us today.

“Chloe was a loving daughter to Bob and Theresa, sister to Nathan and friend to many.

“She will be sorely missed and we ask for privacy as we try to come to terms with her untimely death.”

Detective Inspector Gary Winter said: “As a result of Bruce’s actions Chloe’s family have faced a living nightmare no family should ever have to suffer.”