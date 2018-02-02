Man admits running naked in front of police car on main road

A man has admitted running around naked in front of a police car on one of a busy main road in Angus.

Kieran Morrison pleaded guilty when his case called at Forfar sheriff court and was placed on the Sex Offenders Register in the interim after a sheriff ordered him to appear personally in the dock next month, the Courier reports.

The 20-year-old from Dundee admitted that on October 28 last year on the A90 Dundee to Aberdeen road at Happas in Angus he intentionally exposed his genitals in a sexual manner to a male and female constable of Police Scotland with the intention that they would see them, in that he ran while naked onto the roadway in front of a police vehicle and exposed himself.

The charge was brought under the Sexual offences (Scotland) Act 2009.

Morrison will return to court for sentence on March 1.