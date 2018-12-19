Man admits having sex with corpse after funeral home break-in

A burglar has admitted breaking into a funeral home and having sex with a corpse.

Kasim Khuram, of Kenilworth Road, Aston, in Birmingham, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to an offence of sexual penetration of a body at the Central England Co-operative Funeralcare home in Walsall Road, in the city’s Great Barr area, on November 11.

The Co-operative funeral care on Walsall Road in Brimingham. Picture: SWNS

A judge adjourned Khuram’s sentencing for a psychiatric report until January 31 2019, but warned the defendant he was facing a “substantial” jail term.

Khuram, who appeared in custody in Birmingham Crown Court dock flanked by a security officer, touched his chest and gave the thumbs-up to supporters in the public gallery, during a 10-minute hearing on Wednesday.

READ MORE - Scottish woman who moved to US for a new life is killed

The 23-year-old also admitted burglary of the funeral home, breaking into the building with the intention of stealing.

Wearing a black hooded top, he stood with hands clutched in front of him as the charges were read.

The offence he admitted stated: “You intended an act of penetration by a part of a body, by a part of your body.

“The penetration being sexual and knowing or being reckless as to knowing that is what was being penetrated.”

The court heard he was briefly sectioned on arrest.

Judge Francis Laird QC said: “I will adjourn your sentence to the date that has been raised in court.

“I will allow your solicitors the appropriate time to present to the court a medical report which your solicitor thinks will assist in delivering the appropriate sentence for you.

“But you must be under no illusion that you will receive a sentence of imprisonment for your offending in this case - a substantial sentence of imprisonment.”

Following the hearing, a Central England Co-operative spokesman, said: “Our primary concern is for the families we serve and the welfare of our funeral colleagues who have all been deeply affected by this incredibly disturbing and unprecedented event.

READ MORE - Ally McCoist’s son will spend Christmas with his dad after court changed his curfew

“The security measures at Great Barr are such that the alarm alerted the police, who were thankfully able to apprehend the suspect at the scene.

“We would like to thank the West Midlands Police for their care and assistance and we will work to support them in any way possible.

“We will not be making any further comment until the conclusion of this case.”