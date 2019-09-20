Man, 52, hospitalised after being struck in head by falling hammer in Edinburgh city centre street

Have your say

A 52-year-old man has been taken to hospital after being struck by a hammer which fell from scaffolding in an Edinburgh city centre street.

Police said the hammer fell from height and hit the pedestrian on South St Andrew Street this afternoon.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has been made aware of the incident and inquiries are ongoing.

It is thought the tool fell from scaffolding above the Franco Manca pizza restaurant.

Kara O'Donnell, who works in a restaurant across the road, said: "I didn't see what happened but there was something going on.

"A police car and an ambulance came, and 40 minutes later we saw someone being brought out on a stretcher. We thought it must have been an allergic reaction or something."

A police spokeswoman said: "At 12:45pm a 52-year-old male pedestrian was struck on the head by a hammer that had fallen from scaffolding in South St Andrew Street.

"He was taken by ambulance to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where he remains for treatment."

The spokeswoman said they do not yet know the severity of the man's injuries.

She confirmed that the HSE has been made aware of the incident.

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for more details.