Man, 45, appears in court after death of father in Dalkeith

A 45-year-old man has appeared on petition at Edinburgh Sheriff Court charged with murder.

Paul Alexander made a brief appearance in private before Sheriff Donald Corke.

No plea was lodged and the case was continued for further examination. Alexander was remanded in custody.

His appearance in court follows reports of the death of 41-year-old John Lynch in Woodburn Road, Dalkeith, last Saturday.

