Man, 38, charged with double attempted murder following Grassmarket knife attack

The incident took place outside the Apex hotel in the Grassmarket
A 38-year-old man has been charged with double attempted murder and a serious assault in connection with a knife attack in Edinburgh today.

Two women, aged 58 and 60, were attacked outside the Apex City Hotel in the city's Grassmarket area at around 3.35am this morning.

A 37-year-old hotel night porter was then attacked as he came to the women’s aid.

A statement released by police on social media in the last half hour reads: "Police Scotland has arrested a man after two women were attacked in the Grassmarket earlier today.

"The 38-year-old has been charged with two attempted murders and a serious assault.

"He's expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on 9 November 2018."