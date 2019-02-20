Majorca, Son Bunyola, Richard Branson’s retreat, Scotland on Sunday travel

A world away from the madness of Magaluf

Here’s a wee fact for you: from our nation’s entire resident population there are just enough registered Scots billionaires to field an 11-a-side football team. As such, for the overwhelming majority of us, the billionaire lifestyle lies comfortably out of reach. Lucky me, then, that I was able to experience it first hand – if only for a short weekend – at the sun-splashed Majorcan retreat of one of the planet’s foremost ten-figure tycoons: Sir Richard Branson.

The private heated swimming pool at one of the villas at Son Bunyola

Situated on the Balearic island’s northwest coast, the Son Bunyola estate feels like a world apart from the techno-tinged madness of Magaluf, despite being just an hour’s drive away.

Son Bunyola is among half a dozen other luxury properties in Sir Richard’s exquisite Virgin Limited Edition collection, that include his private paradise at Necker Island, Verbier in the Swiss Alps and Kenya’s Mahali Mzuri.

Branson’s love affair with Majorca began when he was a child and the island has remained close to his heart ever since. The entrepreneur bought Son Bunyola a number of years ago but sold up over a planning wrangle in the early 2000s. However, his affection for the resort never waned and in 2015 he re-purchased Son Bunyola for £11 million. Significant sums have been invested since then to bring it up to the lofty Virgin Limited Edition standard. It certainly shows.

This gated, 680-acre estate is accessed via a gently sloping serpentine path which weaves its way past stepped terraces, olive groves, Majorcan pines and a historic finca building dating from the 19th century. All of this is flanked on one side by five kilometres of stunning coastline and the arresting azure of the Mediterranean Sea. You’d be wise to pack a thesaurus along with the obligatory sun cream and shades for all the superlatives you’re going to need during your stay in these glorious surroundings.

Sa Punta de S'Aguila, Son Bunyola, is spacious enough to welcome larger parties in style, and is the closest to the pebble-beached coast

There are three terracotta and limestone dressed villas to choose from, all of them fit to grace the cover of a glossy tourism supplement.

Opening last summer, Son Balagueret is the newest of the three properties. The three-bedroom villa incorporates a 13th century tower set around a traditional Majorcan courtyard and is positively dripping with local heritage.

The equally beautiful Sa Terra Rotja – or red earth – is situated towards the edge of the estate and has a private heated swimming pool and ample space on the terrace for wining, dining and reclining.

Our abode for the next two nights though was the five-bedroom Sa Punta de S’Aguila– eagle’s point – which is the closest to Son Bunyola’s pebble-beached coast and therefore the most quiet and secluded.

Relaxation is the order of the day, if hiking and tennis sound too strenuous, at Son Bunyola

Save for the reassuringly faint growl of motorbikes in the distance and the odd outbreak of birdsong, there is little to upset the tranquillity in this postcode-sized estate.

General manager Lee Bowes leads an exceptional hospitality team who are on hand throughout the day to cater for your every wish. From pinning down dietary requirements to selecting your favourite tipples, the Son Bunyola experience is tailored to your needs before you’ve even stepped off the plane. We were in a small group of four, but, naturally, the villas at Son Bunyola have the capacity to welcome much larger parties. This is the place to splash the cash with family and friends for those major anniversaries, birthdays and milestones.

Staff were as attentive and amiable as you might expect at a luxury resort, but it’s not so much service with a smile, more service with personality. Our hosts felt like old acquaintances, who were intent on ensuring we felt right at home. They were successful.

Within two hours of my arrival, I’d dined on paella, drunk a glass of red and enjoyed a rejuvenating upper body massage in the balm of the afternoon sun, all of which set the tone for the remainder of this hugely relaxing stay.

One of the terracotta and limestone dressed villas at Son Bunyola, Mallorca

As I ran a bath that night I marvelled at the scale of my en-suite bathroom which boasted enough floor space to park a small yacht. I also made full use of the Bose sound system with Bluetooth functionality, enabling me to listen to my own music library while I soaked.

The following morning there was optional yoga to greet the rising of the sun, but, rather guiltily, I opted instead to remain cocooned in my Egyptian cotton sheets for an hour or two longer. The temptation for a long lie-in in these most peaceful of surroundings was just too hard to resist.

Eventually, I awoke to join the rest of my party for a midday hike along the coastal track to the picturesque fishing village of Banyalbufar. Our guide, Edouard, a native of the island, enthralled us with his knowledge of the local flora and fauna. He stopped during our walk to point out a gleaming white clifftop residence owned by Branson’s closest Majorcan neighbour, Michael Douglas.

After the short hike, a spectacularly lazy Sunday afternoon began in earnest, sitting in an inflatable clam shell swigging on gin at the pool at Sa Punta.

The villas offer numerous activities for you to enjoy. Nearby Sa Terra Rotja boasts its own private tennis courts where, you might get to exchange serves with Branson, who likes to make an impromptu appearance at least a couple of times a year.

Our final evening was spent dining at Ca’n Paco, a traditional Majorcan restaurant located down a steep cobbled street in Banyalbufar, where the seafood dishes take some beating. The establishment is run by two sisters, both of them talkative and inquisitive. I was particularly impressed by the “slàinte mhath” I received upon revealing my country of origin.

The sisters speak very fondly of “Mr Richard”. The man himself holds Ca’n Paco in high esteem and makes a point of ordering the eatery’s signature paella each time he visits.

Early the following morning, we reluctantly packed our bags and said our goodbyes to one another and to the heavenly, high-net worth lifestyle we’d been fortunate enough to see for ourselves, if only for the most fleeting of moments.

FACTFILE

Rates for a seven-night stay at Son Bunyola start from €11,000 at Son Balagueret, and €12,000 at Sa Terra Rotja on a self-catering basis. Sa Punta de S’Aguila is available on an all-inclusive basis from €23,150 for a seven-night stay.

For bookings please call T: 0800 716 919 (UK toll free). Alternatively e-mail enquiries@virginlimitededition.com or visit www.virginlimitededition.com/son-bunyola

Flexible booking options for 2019 include shorter stays and self-catering options at the villas, four-bedroomed Son Balagueret and Sa Terra Rotja, and five-bedroomed Sa Punta de S’Aguila. For details contact enquiries@virginlimitededition.com

Shorter stays of three, four and five nights are available at Sa Punta de S’Aguila, Sa Terra Rotja and Son Balagueret from 27 April-14 June, and 28 September-26 October.