Major work planned to realign a section of river running through Kilsyth

North Lanarkshire Council is seeking a contractor to undertake a major project at the Garrell Burn in Kilsyth.

The council is advertising for a company to take on the job of realigning a section of the river.

This involves earthworks, formation of embankments and new footpaths, wetland working, Scottish Water infrastructure protection, working near habitats of protected species, installing a fish pass (a structure to facilitate fishes’ natural migration), structural works and footbridge construction.

The total value of this work is £1.9 million and the bulk of this funding will be provided by the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency.

A spokesperson from the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) said: “Every day SEPA works to protect and enhance Scotland’s environment, and we are committed to using partnerships as our principal way of delivering environmental outcomes.

“SEPA’s Water Environment Fund is working with North Lanarkshire Council to restore the Garrel Burn. As part of this project 1km of the river below Kilsyth will be re-meandered and reconnected to the Dumbreck marsh.

“This project aims to improve the quality and habitat of the burn and the Dumbreck local nature reserve whilst also providing an enhanced greenspace for local urban communities and visitors to enjoy.”