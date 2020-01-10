Major Scottish road and primary school closed after chemical plant fire

Have your say

Fire crews and specialist hazardous materials teams rushed to the scene of a chemical plant fire this morning.

Walkerburn Primary School will be closed for the day.

The A72 is also closed after a fire at a chemical plant at Walkerburn in the Scottish borders.

Two fire crews and two specialist teams to deal with hazardous materials were rushed to the scene sat 6.45am this morning.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire & Rescue service said: "We were alerted at 6.44am on Friday January 10 to reports of a fire at an industrial unit in Walkerburn.

"Specialist vehicles were sent due to hazardous materials being present.

"Crews are still on the scene.

"There are no reports of any injuries."

The A72 was closed by police shortly after the incident.

Eastbound traffic from Innerleithen is advised to use the Ashiestiel back road, while Westbound traffic should use the A7.

The Scottish Borders Council has confirmed that Walkerburn Primary school will be closed today.