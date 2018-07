A CAR has ploughed into the side of a busy Edinburgh pub.

A blue BMW appears to have crashed through railings before hitting the outside of the Cask and Barrel on Broughton Street.

Picture: TSPL

A spokesperson for Police Scotland stated that the driver had “lost control of the car” at the roundabout and confirmed that there had been “no injuries to anyone at the scene” and that the vehicle would be recovered in due course.

More Follows...