Major police hunt for boy, 4, who was just playing hide-and-seek

A four year old boy who went missing sparking a major police operation had been playing hide-and-seek.

Six officers in four cars were dispatched to search for the missing child, who was last seen in his home on Tuesday.

They searched the family property in St Saviour, Jersey, and managed to find him hiding about five minutes after they arrived.

A police spokesperson said that the boy had been playing hide and seek and had evaded capture so well that his parents thought he was missing.

The spokesperson said the boy didn’t respond to his father’s cries because he “did not want to ruin the game of hide and seek”.

They added: “Reports like this are taken very seriously, but thankfully this had a positive ending.”