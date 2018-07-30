Major fire sees plume of smoke dominate Glasgow skyline

A plume of thick black smoke caused by a fire at a derelict school can be viewed from across Glasgow this evening.

The blaze took place at the former Howford primary school building in the Crookston district of the city, which lies to the south of the Clyde.

Firefighters were called to the Crookston area in the south of the city. Picture: Mark Boyle/MB Design

The Scottish Fire and Rescue service have deployed several units to the scene, while part of Crookston Road, near the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, has been closed to traffic.

Firefighters were called out to the single storey building, which has been vacant for several years, at 3.49pm this afternoon.

More follows.