Major fire rips through Woodmill High School in Fife

A major fire ripped through a high school in Dunfermline on Sunday evening.

Firefighters were called out to Woodmill High, in the Abbeyview district of the town, at 5.05pm.

A height appliance sprays water on to the roof of Woodmill High. Picture: Andrew Boyle

Nine appliances, carrying more than 40 firefighters, were sent to the secondary school.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service asked members of the public to keep nearby access roads clear to allow appliances to pass through as required.

Hundreds of onlookers gathered around the building when the blaze took hold.

Emergency services have not yet confirmed if there were any casualties as a result of the fire. The school was closed for the weekend when it was reported.

The Scotsman understands the blaze broke out in the Department of Additional Support, a single storey extension to the rear of the property.

The school, which is operated by Fife Council, dates from 1958. One of four high schools in the town, it is one of two still waiting for substantial modernisation works to take place.

Smoke from the fire could be viewed from across West Fife.

Fife Council confirmed the school would be closed to all pupils on Monday.