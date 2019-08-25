Major fire breaks out at Woodmill High School in Fife

Have your say

A major fire has ripped through a high school in Dunfermline tonight.

Firefighters were called out to Woodmill High, in the Abbeyview district of Dunfermline, at 5.05pm.

A height appliance sprays water on to the roof of Woodmill High. Picture: Andrew Boyle

Four appliances, and one height appliance, are currently at the scene.

The school, which is operated by Fife Council, dates from 1958. One of four high schools in the town, it is one of two still waiting for substantial modernisation works to take place.

Emergency services are yet to confirm whether there are any casualties at the school, which was closed at the time the fire broke out.

The Scotsman understands the blaze broke out around the school’s special education unit, close to Dunn Crescent in Dunfermline.

Smoke from the fire can be seen from across West Fife.